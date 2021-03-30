Things have Gotten More Complicated in Episode 6 of “Bad Gang”

B’Concept Network has dropped episode six of its web series “Bad Gang”.

“Bad Gang” follows the antics of five university undergraduates. It was directed and produced by Victor Opkala.

The series features Shawn Faqua, Uche Nwaefuna, Deborah Anugwa, Becky Eloho, James Smart, Francis Onwuchie, Susan Pwajok, Stephen Damian and many others.

Things have gotten more complicated for these bunch of students. can they handle it?

Watch the new episode below: