You Should See the New Episode of “Colours of Life” Season 2 with Koko Kalango

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season2 on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango has an insightful conversation with Bimbo Ikpefan and Sam Kputu.

The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode “Go Into All The World (Part 1)”: