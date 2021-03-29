ProphetessTheMovie: All the Head-Turning Looks from the Premiere of “Prophetess”

Connect with us

Toyin Lawani, Deyemi Okanlawon and more were among the guest that showed up in style over the weekend for the premiere of the Niyi Akinmolayan‘s latest Nollywood title “Prophetess“, which stars Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Seyi Awolowo, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Adedimeji Lateef among others.

It was produced by Victoria Teimere Akujobi, Mimidoo Bartels and Matilda Sola, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The premiere edition was Filmhouse Cinema Lekki, Lagos. Trust your favourite stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.

“Prophetess” follows the story of Ajoke, a local Prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. With her life in danger, she enlists the help of her sister to save her… Will she be able to redeem herself?

Keep scrolling to see how your faves showed up at the event below.

Toyin Lawani

@tiannahsplacempire

 

Deyemi Okanlawon

@deyemithecreator

 

Chinonso Arubayi

chinonsoarubayi

Stan Nze

@stannze

 

Toyin Abraham

 

Praise Nelson

@itz_praise

 

Alex Asogwa

@alexunusual

 

Iyabo Ojo

@iyaboojofespris

 

Anita Asuoha (Warri Pikin)

@realwarripikin

 

Kehinde Bankole

@_kehindebankole

 

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

