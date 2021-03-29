Scoop
Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Have a Bun in the Oven!
Jason Derulo is going to be a dad.
The American singer is expecting his first child with partner, Jena Frumes and the excited dad-to-be shared a video of himself, Jena and her cute bump at the beach.
“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Jason captioned the adorable video. Jena also posted a photo on social media and sharing the big news, she wrote, “Mom & Dad🤍🍃👶🏽”.
Watch the cute video below:
Congratulations Jason and Jena❤
Photo Credit: @jenafrumes