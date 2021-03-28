Connect with us

"Insecure", Chadwick Boseman, Regé-Jean Page snag 2021 NAACP Image Awards

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Rona Scare? What Could Go Wrong in this Episode of "Ratings"?

Watch Eso Dike & Taye Arimoro team up on this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here's What We Know

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with "La Femme Anjola"

10 hours ago

The NAACP Image Awards kicked off on Monday, with a different set of awards presented each night.

Issa Rae‘s HBO comedy series “Insecure” walked away with the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other notable winners included Chadwick Boseman, who earned a posthumous award for his supporting role in Spike Lee‘s “Da 5 Bloods.”

Eddie Murphy won the Hall of Fame award, while “Bad Boys for Life“, the third instalment starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, took home the award for Best Motion picture.

Here is the full list of NAACP Image Awards winners for 2021. This comprises the awards given during the prime-time telecast as well as the five nightly pre-telecast sessions.

Overall Awards

Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice

Chairman’s Award
Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award
LeBron James

Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Phylicia Rashad – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture
Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)
Nadia Hallgren – Becoming

Outstanding independent motion picture
The Banker

Outstanding international motion picture
NIGHT OF THE KINGS

Outstanding writing in a motion picture
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding directing in a motion picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard

Outstanding animated motion picture
Soul

Outstanding documentary (film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding short-film (live action
Black Boy Joy

Outstanding short-film (animated)
Canvas

Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture
Jamie Foxx – Soul

Music

Outstanding female artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding male artist
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist
Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding producer of the year
Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album
Soul original motion picture soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song
“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album
The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental
Music from and Inspired by Soul – Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album – vocal
Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Outstanding international song
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Television

Outstanding drama series
Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding comedy series
Insecure

Outstanding talk series
Red Table Talk

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show
Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding variety show (series or special)
VERZUZ

Outstanding news/information (series or special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding children’s program
Family Reunion

Outstanding animated series
Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Clifford “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure

Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Deon Cole – black-ish

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Marsai Martin – black-ish

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)
Marsai Martin – black-ish

Outstanding writing in a comedy series
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding writing in a drama series
Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special
Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding directing in a comedy series
Anya Adams – black-ish – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding directing in a drama series
Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special
Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding short form series – comedy or drama
#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding performance in a short form series
Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding short form series – reality/nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding documentary (television – series or special)
The Last Dance

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – Doc McStuffins

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Blair Underwood – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding guest performance – comedy or drama series
Loretta Devine- P-Valley

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)
Raynelle Swilling – Cherish the Day

Television or Motion Picture

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Keith McQuirter – By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Melissa Haizlip – Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding literary works

Fiction
The Awkward Black Man – Walter Mosley

Nonfiction
A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Debut author
We’re Better Than This – Elijah Cummings

Biography/autobiography
The Dead Are Arising – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom – Bryant Terry

Poetry
The Age of Phillis – Honorée Jeffers

Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Youth/teens
Before the Ever After – Jacqueline Woodson

Special Awards

Activist of the year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth activist of the year
Madison Potts

Spingarn medal
Misty Copeland

Founder’s
Toni Vaz

Sports award I
Stephen Curry

Sports award II
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Key of life
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with "La Femme Anjola"
