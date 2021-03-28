Check out our favourite fashion moments from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards below.
All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and Black Hollywood was once again honoured for their important contributions to film, television, music, and literature.
The NAACP red carpet was yet another reminder that there is still an event for celebrities to get glammed, despite the event happening virtually.
The event was star-studded with some of your favourite Hollywood stars like Folake Olowofoyeku, Cynthia Erivo, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Viola Davis, Issa Rae and many more.
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence
Viola Davis
Novi Brown
Madalen Mills
Brandee Evans
Marsai Martin
Folake Olowofoyeku
Jurnee Smollett
Issa Rae
Regina King
Alicia Keys
Cynthia Erivo
Tracee Ellis Ross
Janelle Monáe
Photo Credit: @cynthiaerivo