All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Published

10 hours ago

 on

The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and Black Hollywood was once again honoured for their important contributions to film, television, music, and literature.

The NAACP red carpet was yet another reminder that there is still an event for celebrities to get glammed, despite the event happening virtually.

The event was star-studded with some of your favourite Hollywood stars like Folake Olowofoyeku, Cynthia Erivo, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Viola Davis, Issa Rae and many more.

Check out our favourite fashion moments from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards below.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Viola Davis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Novi Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EMPRESS (@iamnovibrown)

Madalen Mills

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madalen Mills🎵 (@madalenmills)

Brandee Evans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandee (@therealbrandee)

Marsai Martin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin)

Folake Olowofoyeku

Jurnee Smollett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett)

Issa Rae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Regina King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

Alicia Keys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Tracee Ellis Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Janelle Monáe

Photo Credit: @cynthiaerivo

