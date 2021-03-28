All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and Black Hollywood was once again honoured for their important contributions to film, television, music, and literature.

The NAACP red carpet was yet another reminder that there is still an event for celebrities to get glammed, despite the event happening virtually.

The event was star-studded with some of your favourite Hollywood stars like Folake Olowofoyeku, Cynthia Erivo, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Viola Davis, Issa Rae and many more.

Check out our favourite fashion moments from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards below.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Viola Davis

Novi Brown

Madalen Mills

Brandee Evans

Marsai Martin

Folake Olowofoyeku

Jurnee Smollett

Issa Rae

Regina King

Alicia Keys

Cynthia Erivo

Tracee Ellis Ross

Janelle Monáe

