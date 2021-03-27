Connect with us

Cassie & Alex Fine’s Family Just Got Bigger with Another Baby | Meet Sunny Cinco Fine

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine welcomed a baby girl.

The new mum who already has a one-year-old daughter, Frankie, confirmed the arrival of their second child on her Instagram today. Sharing a couple of photos of herself, the newborn, Alex and Frankie, she wrote: “On Monday, March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22 am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine”!

Alex took to Instagram to write a lovely open letter to his daughters:

Letter to my Daughters

Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine

I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Dad

The couple announced they were expecting their second child with a stunning photo of Cassie posted on Instagram in December.

Check out the adorable photos below:

Photo Credit: @cassie | @alex_hainer

