First Photos from Harrysong & Alex’s White Wedding | #Tarex2021

Today, March 27, was singer Harrysong‘s wedding to his wife, Alex, in Warri, Delta state, and guests of Mr and Mrs Harrysong have been sharing photos from their big day using the hashtag #Tarex2021.

Harrysong and his best man, Skibii, posed for the cameras and the moment is too precious for words.

We can’t wait for more photos to come in.

Check out some of the photos below:

The Bride

The Couple

The Groom with some guests

The Groom and His Best Man

Videos

