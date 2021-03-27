Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Rona Scare? What Could Go Wrong in this Episode of "Ratings"?

Watch Eso Dike & Taye Arimoro team up on this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here's What We Know

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with "La Femme Anjola"

₦90 Million Worth of Prizes - That's What the Next #BBNaija Winner Will Receive | Get the Scoop

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning 'American Idol' Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this fourth week in March.

“Forever” (remix) feat. Omah Lay | All the Questions Gyakie Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Wizkid. Photo Credit: @wizkidayo (Instagram)

Uche Agada, Yetide Badaki to star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Inspired Disney Film “Greek Freak”

Barack Obama Reflects on His Life, “A Promised Land” & Why He Will Always be Thankful for Michelle

“It had to Come From a Genuine Place” – Teni on Debut Album “Wondaland” in her Interview #WithChude

Annie Idibia celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary: “I Always Knew It Was You”

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & her Captain are 25 Years Strong!

Meet SA’s Loyiso Gola, the First African Comedian to Have a Full Solo Hour Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix with Unlearning

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creatives, Here’s Who you Shouldn’t Become

Prince Harry is Taking on a New Title as the Chief Impact Officer of a Mental Health Company

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – MAY 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the launch of the Invictus Games on May 9, 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage)

Abosede George-Ogan, Precious Chinhamo, Aya Chebbi selected for 2020/2021 VVEngage Fellowship

Everything Kemi Adetiba Said During Our Live Twitter Chat

Belinda Effah Will Now be Known as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning ‘American Idol’ Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

University of Aberdeen Will Be Returning a Benin Bronze to Nigeria | Here’s What We Know

STER’s “The Sexual Harassment Project” wins UN’s SDG Action Mobilize Award

“I Am Forever Rooting For You” – Adesua Etomi-Wellington says as she wishes Banky W a Happy Birthday

Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Banky W | Photo Credit: @adesuaetomi – Instagram

This Video of Toolz Giving her Kids Home Music Lessons is so Hilarious 🤣

A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here’s What We Know

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

