A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here's What We Know

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with "La Femme Anjola"

₦90 Million Worth of Prizes - That's What the Next #BBNaija Winner Will Receive | Get the Scoop

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning 'American Idol' Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

Stephanie Linus' Short Film "Bad Police" Addresses the Worrying Trend of Victim-Blaming in Sexual Assault Cases

Don't Miss Episode 3 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Meet SA's Loyiso Gola, the First African Comedian to Have a Full Solo Hour Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix with Unlearning

Keep Up with the Restless Undergrads in Episode 4 of "Bad Gang"

Uche Agada, Yetide Badaki to star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Inspired Disney Film "Greek Freak"

A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here’s What We Know

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A big-screen biopic about King Jaja of Opobo is underway.

The rights to produce a biopic have been acquired by Charles Okpaleke and Ramsey Nouah. The CEO of Play Network shared that his production company will be taking the story from “an authentic perspective, having the privilege of sitting with King Dandeson Douglas, Jeki V (5th on the throne) during the sesquicentennial celebration of Opobo Kingdom”.

We can say we have the authentic account of the eventful life of King Jaja and we are set to tell it in a gripping way as you all have come to expect from us.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Okpaleke (@charlesofplay)

As the adage goes, no story is better than a true story.

This announcement comes two months after sharing that he’ll be making a film based on the story of “a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin” Shina Rambo. He acquired the intellectual property rights to the story which will also be titled “Shina Rambo” after spending three hours listening to Shina.

King Jaja of Opobo, whose full name was Jubo Jubogha, was a merchant prince and the founder of the Opobo city-state in what is now Nigeria’s Rivers state. Born in present-day Imo State’s Umuduruoha Amaigbo, he was sold as a slave in Bonny when he was about twelve years old by Obua Ajukwu of Oguta, who had come to Bonny to acquire slaves.

It’s an interesting story that has been passed down over the decades, and we can’t wait to see it.

Photo Credit: Charlesofplay

