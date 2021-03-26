See Photos from Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C’s Son Marobi’s 8th Birthday Party

On Thursday, March 25, Naeto C and his wife, Nicole, celebrated the eighth birthday of their first child, Marobi. Nicole posted pictures from the celebration with her family.

The proud parents couldn’t be happier as they shared a series of photos on their Instagram page. Nicole wished her son a happy birthday on Instagram, saying that her son ‘Marobi is everyone’s sweetheart. You meet him, you fall in love. He’s my testimony, my breakthrough, and a constant source of joy in my life’. ⁣⁣

Nicole also praised Naeto C for making their transition into parenthood a breeze. She wrote:

Happy Eight Years of Parenthood to us! What a journey it’s been, and wowwww I’m so grateful that I chose the right man to impregnate me

Thank you so much @naetosuperc for being an incredible role model to our children. My kids know how to love and be loved, because of the way you love us. ⁣⁣

I pray God continues to bless us with all the things we need spiritually and materially to help Marobi, Adarema and Naesochukwu be the very best they can be⁣

Naeto C also took to his page to celebrate his son’s birthday. ⁣⁣

My little Champ Marobi is 8 today🏆The most amazing son I could have ever asked for, my best mate❤️. May God continue to protect you & guide your footsteps, as you continue to grow in his love, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. Love you Son❤️ @nicolechikwe

Photo Credit: nicolechikwe