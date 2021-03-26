Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

See Photos from Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C's Son Marobi's 8th Birthday Party

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

A Jaja of Opobo Biopic Is In The Works—Here's What We Know

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Movies & TV Scoop

₦90 Million Worth of Prizes - That's What the Next #BBNaija Winner Will Receive | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning 'American Idol' Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

Nollywood Scoop

Everything Kemi Adetiba Said During Our Live Twitter Chat

Career Scoop

Prince Harry is Taking on a New Title as the Chief Impact Officer of a Mental Health Company

Comedy Movies & TV Scoop

Meet SA's Loyiso Gola, the First African Comedian to Have a Full Solo Hour Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix with Unlearning

Events Scoop

Anita Uwagbale had an Amazing Birthday Celebration & these Photos are Proof!

Career Inspired News Scoop

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Scoop

See Photos from Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C’s Son Marobi’s 8th Birthday Party

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On Thursday, March 25, Naeto C and his wife, Nicole, celebrated the eighth birthday of their first child, Marobi. Nicole posted pictures from the celebration with her family.

The proud parents couldn’t be happier as they shared a series of photos on their Instagram page. Nicole wished her son a happy birthday on Instagram, saying that her son ‘Marobi is everyone’s sweetheart. You meet him, you fall in love. He’s my testimony, my breakthrough, and a constant source of joy in my life’. ⁣⁣

Nicole also praised Naeto C for making their transition into parenthood a breeze. She wrote:

Happy Eight Years of Parenthood to us! What a journey it’s been, and wowwww I’m so grateful that I chose the right man to impregnate me
⁣⁣
Thank you so much @naetosuperc for being an incredible role model to our children. My kids know how to love and be loved, because of the way you love us. ⁣⁣
⁣⁣
I pray God continues to bless us with all the things we need spiritually and materially to help Marobi, Adarema and Naesochukwu be the very best they can be⁣

Naeto C also took to his page to celebrate his son’s birthday. ⁣⁣

My little Champ Marobi is 8 today🏆The most amazing son I could have ever asked for, my best mate❤️. May God continue to protect you & guide your footsteps, as you continue to grow in his love, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. Love you Son❤️ @nicolechikwe

Check out the photos below:

 

Photo Credit: nicolechikwe

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php