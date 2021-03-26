Movies & TV
Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!
For the second time, Wizkid and Beyoncé have received the NAACP Image Award for their collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” from “The Lion King: The Gift” album. Their collaboration won this year’s Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album category
The NAACP Image Award is an award to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. Wizkid won the ‘Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration’ category in 2020, sharing the stage with Beyoncé featuring Saint JHN and Blue Ivy on the same song.
Congratulations to the 52nd #NAACPImageAwards winners in our Outstanding Recording categories! @theestallion @Beyonce, @Hit_Boy, @wizkidayo, @SAINtJHN, Blue Ivy Carter & @JheneAiko 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#NAACPImageAwards #OURStories #OURCulture #OURExcellence pic.twitter.com/nSJUBMmPfi
Beyoncé, the most-winning singer in Grammy history, also took home the award for Outstanding Female Artist for her single “Black Parade“, Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the track “Savage Remix”.
Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks received the Jackie Robinson Sports Awards on behalf of the WNBA Players Association. The WNBA is one of two sporting organizations to receive an Image Award.
Michaela Coel, a Ghanaian-British actress, received the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award for “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death.” Barack Obama got the award for Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction for his memoir, “A Promised Land.”
The NAACP Image Awards will be live simulcast through ViacomCBS Networks on March 27th, including BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER, and LOGO. The Image Awards will announce the winners of the non-televised award categories every day in between.
The winners revealed so far include:
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding Album
“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi
Outstanding International Song
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“The Return” – The Clark Sisters
Special Award – Sports Award II
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Soul”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”
Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”
Special Award – Founder’s Award
Toni Vaz
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“#FreeRayshawn“
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
“Black Boy Joy”
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
“Canvas”
Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“The Last Dance”
Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award – Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr Wendell Anthony