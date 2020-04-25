HBO Drops an Intense First Look at Michaela Coel’s New Series “I May Destroy You” | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

British-Ghanaian actress, writer and “Chewing Gum” creator, Michaela Coel, is back with an HBO series, “I May Destroy You“, which explores the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies.

The story centres Arabella Essiuedu (Coel), an easily distracted, non-committal, and carefree woman, who finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.

The show is a co-production between HBO and BBC and is set to premiere sometime in June.

The series stars Michaela Coel alongside Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole.

Watch the teaser here:

