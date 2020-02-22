Wizkid is a NAACP Award Winner!



Wizkid has won the prestigious National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award alongside Beyoncé, for their collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” off “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

The NAACP Image Award is an award to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature, and “Brown Skin Girl” won in the “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration” category at the 2020 edition.

Wizkid was nominated alongside other prominent American artistes like Drake, Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, J Cole, and Miguel and his win makes him the first Nigerian artiste to win the prestigious award.