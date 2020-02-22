Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will no longer use the “Sussex Royal” Brand

Harry and Meghan, who are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had planned to use the name Sussex Royal as an umbrella brand for their new charitable foundation and social media accounts.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to transition out of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Friday that they will drop “Sussex Royal” from their forthcoming nonprofit venture.

Accordingly to the statement on the couple’s website, the couple has dropped plans to trademark “SussexRoyal,” citing UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.”

The couple had originally attempted to trademark the term in order to prevent others from exploiting it.