Naomi Campbell put together an All-Nigerian Special Playlist in Honor of Black History Month | Listen on BN

Naomi Campbell has teamed up with Apple Music to put together a special playlist in honor of Black History Month. Inspired by her love for Afrobeats, the playlist features tracks from Campbell’s favorite artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage more.

Speaking about the process behind curating this playlist, Naomi Campbell said:

Afrobeats makes me feel happy whenever I hear it. People just go to another level; it makes you want to dance and move. Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ are songs that give me feelings I can’t get elsewhere. I love the sound of ‘Anybody.’ I love the live sound of the band and Burna’s voice on top of it. It’s a new sound but it sounds like live music, which is rare these days. I’m all about rhythm and bass, and I love the slow build of ‘Joro.’ It’s a sexy, deep, sensual song, like it’s moving forward to reveal something from inside.

Stream the playlist below;