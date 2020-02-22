Connect with us

Music Scoop

Naomi Campbell put together an All-Nigerian Special Playlist in Honor of Black History Month | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Rema - Rainbow

Music Scoop

Wizkid is a NAACP Award Winner!

Music Scoop

Burna Boy is Hitting the Road with his “Twice As Tall” World Tour

Music

New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Soft - Sweet 16

Music

New Music: Dice Ailes feat. Olamide — Pim Pim

Music Scoop

We are as Excited as DJ Cuppy, Sho Madjozi & Teni for their Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award Nomination

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage's Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees

Music Scoop

Lauren London has This to Say about Rumors of her Dating Diddy

Music Scoop

Brace Up Guys! Wizkid has Finally Completed his Album

Music

Naomi Campbell put together an All-Nigerian Special Playlist in Honor of Black History Month | Listen on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Naomi Campbell has teamed up with Apple Music to put together a special playlist in honor of Black History Month. Inspired by her love for Afrobeats, the playlist features tracks from Campbell’s favorite artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage more.

Speaking about the process behind curating this playlist, Naomi Campbell said:

Afrobeats makes me feel happy whenever I hear it. People just go to another level; it makes you want to dance and move. Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ are songs that give me feelings I can’t get elsewhere. I love the sound of ‘Anybody.’ I love the live sound of the band and Burna’s voice on top of it. It’s a new sound but it sounds like live music, which is rare these days. I’m all about rhythm and bass, and I love the slow build of ‘Joro.’ It’s a sexy, deep, sensual song, like it’s moving forward to reveal something from inside.

Stream the playlist below;

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php