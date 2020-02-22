Connect with us

1 hour ago

A Friends Reunion is Coming! | Get the Details | BellaNaijaThe one where they all get back together … the entire gang of “Friends” is coming back for a special!

Variety shared that the cast is reuniting for an untitled unscripted special on HBO Max, and the gang too, shared on their Instagram that “It’s happening!”

The whole crew — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — will be present, returning to their original soundstage for the first time since 2004.

All 6 stars are expected to receive about $2.5 million each for appearing in the eagerly anticipated reunion, and it will air on HBO Max, together with all 10 seasons of the show, after the streaming service’s debut.

We’re so excited!

Photo Credit: mleblanc

