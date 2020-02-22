Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye’s “The Mirror Boy”

Movies & TV Scoop

A "Friends" Reunion is Coming! | Get the Details

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Celebration Time for Mo Abudu as she Becomes a Grandmum

Movies & TV Scoop

"Parasite" is Being Made into a TV Series! | Here's What We Know

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

Movies & TV News

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret - Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai's "Double Strings" 

Movies & TV Scoop

Arese Ugwu's Smart Money Women are Ready to Come Alive

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss Bolanle Olukanni's Fun Chat with Daniel Kaluuya & Melina Matsoukas on Ndani TV's "The Juice"

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Our Hearts are Melting at these Adorable new Snaps of Ronke Odusanya's Baby Girl 😍

Movies & TV

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye’s “The Mirror Boy”

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “The Mirror Boy”.

“The Mirror Boy” is a 2011 fantasy adventure drama film directed by Obi Emelonye and produced by Patrick Campbell. The film which was shot in England and the Gambia.

The movie stars Trew Sider, Genevieve Nnaji, Osita Iheme, Edward KagutuziFatima Jabbe, Emma Fletcher, Peter Halpin.

Watch the movie below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php