OC Ukeje Spotted in Season 3 of Netflix's original fantasy drama series "Locke & Key"

Judith Audu-Foght, Femi Branch & Ibukun Abidoye Discuss Show Business in Nigeria in New Episode of "Public Eye"

"I didn't see it coming" - Kess on his eviction from the BBNaija show

Pharmsavi chats with Ebuka about his time in the house & feelings for Diana | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: Chomzy is the First Female Head of House for the Level Up Season

Claude Grunitzky has the golden touch when it comes to telling stories from Africa

We're Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime's Look for the "Obara 'M" Movie Premiere

Mo Abudu will make her directorial debut with two short films starring Pearl Thusi, Joseph Benjamin & Adedimeji Lateef

#BNxBBNaija7: Kess & Pharmsavi Evicted from Big Brother's House!

Ebuka Hosted Tonight's Eviction Show — And Slayed His Outfit Again!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Netflix’s original fantasy drama “Locke & Key” has added Nollywood star OC Ukeje to its cast.

No spoilers, however, we can confirm he appears in the seventh episode of the last season of the show as Mr Ridgeway. Based on Joe Hill‘s graphic book, the series depicts a family that relocates across the country to their ancestral home after a severe personal tragedy.

This new season started on August 10, 2022, and is currently only on Netflix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OC Ukeje (@octhegreatukeje)

Other upcoming projects for OC Ukeje include the Loukman Ali-directed and Jade Osiberu-produced film “Brotherhood,” which will have its world premiere on September 23, 2022; and his lead role in Obi Emelonye‘s hacking thriller “Blackmail,” which will have its UK premiere on August 26, followed by its Nigerian premiere on September 1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OC Ukeje (@octhegreatukeje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OC Ukeje (@octhegreatukeje)

Word on the street is that he will also be in the third season of “Departure” alongside Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer.

It looks like it’s about to be OC season, and we’re rooting for him all the way.

