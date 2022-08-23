OC Ukeje Spotted in Season 3 of Netflix’s original fantasy drama series “Locke & Key”

Netflix’s original fantasy drama “Locke & Key” has added Nollywood star OC Ukeje to its cast.

No spoilers, however, we can confirm he appears in the seventh episode of the last season of the show as Mr Ridgeway. Based on Joe Hill‘s graphic book, the series depicts a family that relocates across the country to their ancestral home after a severe personal tragedy.

This new season started on August 10, 2022, and is currently only on Netflix.

Other upcoming projects for OC Ukeje include the Loukman Ali-directed and Jade Osiberu-produced film “Brotherhood,” which will have its world premiere on September 23, 2022; and his lead role in Obi Emelonye‘s hacking thriller “Blackmail,” which will have its UK premiere on August 26, followed by its Nigerian premiere on September 1.

Word on the street is that he will also be in the third season of “Departure” alongside Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer.

It looks like it’s about to be OC season, and we’re rooting for him all the way.