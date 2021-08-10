Connect with us

OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye's forthcoming film "Black Mail" | Watch the Trailer

Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for "A Better Time" Album Collaboration

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

A Day in the Life of Lydia Dinga - Her Fun-Filled Girls Trip to Manchester

Toke Makinwa Reviews Weeks 1 & 2 of #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' on "The Buzz Aftershow"

Tomike Adeoye's Latest Vlog will Get You in Your Feelings!

10 Practical Ways to Reduce Sugar Intake, According to Zeelicious

Abimbola Craig's Perspective on Online Dating as a Celebrity

Fireboy DML Serves Up Visualizer for Hit Single "Peru"

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

Published

10 mins ago

 on

If you’re a fan of OC Ukeje, you are in for a treat.

The official trailer for “Black Mail“, an action thriller directed by Obi Emelonye, is finally here and we’re on the edge of our seats as we slowly approach its Netflix release in 2021.

According to Creativepool, the plot revolves around Chinda, a well-known London actor who becomes embroiled in a sextortion lawsuit brought against him by the criminal oligarch and digital fraudster Igor. Cases of mistaken identification, webcam hacking, and threats of violence endanger Chinda’s family as he urgently searches for the offenders.

The film addresses current concerns such as data protection and cybersecurity in a society that has become increasingly reliant on online communication.

Watch the trailer below:

 

