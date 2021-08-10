OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye’s forthcoming film “Black Mail” | Watch the Trailer

If you’re a fan of OC Ukeje, you are in for a treat.

The official trailer for “Black Mail“, an action thriller directed by Obi Emelonye, is finally here and we’re on the edge of our seats as we slowly approach its Netflix release in 2021.

According to Creativepool, the plot revolves around Chinda, a well-known London actor who becomes embroiled in a sextortion lawsuit brought against him by the criminal oligarch and digital fraudster Igor. Cases of mistaken identification, webcam hacking, and threats of violence endanger Chinda’s family as he urgently searches for the offenders.

The film addresses current concerns such as data protection and cybersecurity in a society that has become increasingly reliant on online communication.

Watch the trailer below: