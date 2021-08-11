Connect with us

Seun Kuti Joins Moet & Nicole in Episode 3 of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode 3 of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes“, the audacious and outspoken Seun Kuti joins Moet Abebe and Nicole Abebe to discuss “The Growing Drug Culture In Nigeria,” as the show’s first guest.

As of 2019, the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC) reported that 14.3 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years engage in DRUG use….

The trio touch on a lot, along with Seun revealing how he did marijuana with his mom, how he only started smoking at the age of 21, and more!

Watch the new episode below:

