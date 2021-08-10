Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for “A Better Time” Album Collaboration

Afrobeats singer, songwriter, and record producer Davido made an apearance at the Power 106 studios to dicsuss his lattest album “A Better Time” on the new episode of “Checc’d In” with DJ Carisma.

Now that outside has somewhat resumed its normalcy, Davido had to deliver a summertime anthem for his fans for the 2021 bounce back. Sharing with Carisma that he held off releasing the full video treatment for his Chris Brown and Young Thug-assisted “Shopping Pree” because of the impact of the pandemic, the singer is now ready to take on everything the lockdown put on hold. As Davido’s third studio album, “A Better Time” dropped last year, and the pandemic halted his tour, the multi-faceted artist is getting back to the project with talks of a new tour as well.

Davido recounts how he got Nicki Minaj onboard for their “Holy Ground” collaboration, connecting with Hit-Boy and Nas, and what is next as he begins to transition into the film industry, and much more.

Watch the video below: