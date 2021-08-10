Connect with us

BN TV

Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for "A Better Time" Album Collaboration

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye's forthcoming film "Black Mail" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Lydia Dinga - Her Fun-Filled Girls Trip to Manchester

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Weeks 1 & 2 of #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' on "The Buzz Aftershow"

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye's Latest Vlog will Get You in Your Feelings!

BN TV

10 Practical Ways to Reduce Sugar Intake, According to Zeelicious

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's Perspective on Online Dating as a Celebrity

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Serves Up Visualizer for Hit Single "Peru"

BN TV Comedy

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV

Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for “A Better Time” Album Collaboration

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats singer, songwriter, and record producer Davido made an apearance at the Power 106 studios to dicsuss his lattest album “A Better Time” on the new episode of “Checc’d In” with DJ Carisma.

Now that outside has somewhat resumed its normalcy, Davido had to deliver a summertime anthem for his fans for the 2021 bounce back. Sharing with Carisma that he held off releasing the full video treatment for his Chris Brown and Young Thug-assisted “Shopping Pree” because of the impact of the pandemic, the singer is now ready to take on everything the lockdown put on hold.

As Davido’s third studio album, “A Better Time” dropped last year, and the pandemic halted his tour, the multi-faceted artist is getting back to the project with talks of a new tour as well.

Davido recounts how he got Nicki Minaj onboard for their “Holy Ground” collaboration, connecting with Hit-Boy and Nas, and what is next as he begins to transition into the film industry, and much more.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?
css.php