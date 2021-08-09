Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Lydia Dinga - Her Fun-Filled Girls Trip to Manchester

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Weeks 1 & 2 of #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' on "The Buzz Aftershow"

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye's Latest Vlog will Get You in Your Feelings!

BN TV

10 Practical Ways to Reduce Sugar Intake, According to Zeelicious

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's Perspective on Online Dating as a Celebrity

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Serves Up Visualizer for Hit Single "Peru"

BN TV Comedy

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV Music

Victony's Live Performance of "Pray" on Glitch Takeoff is a Must-Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

The Ledger Search Continues in the Season Finale of Accelerate TV 's "The Olive"

BN TV

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From “Charge & Bail”

Published

50 mins ago

 on

The trailer for the new Uyoyou Adia-directed “Charge & Bail” hasn’t arrived yet, but a new teaser gives us a taste of what to anticipate ahead of its cinema debut from October 15, 2021.

“Charge and Bail” boasts of an all-star cast such as Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul and Craze Clown and many more. The film tells the story of a rich young lawyer who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm during her year of national service. Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and life.

According to Inkblot Productions, it is a fun adventure about the clash between the haves and the have-nots, and having to deal with finding your place in an environment that is new to you.

Check out the men starring in the forthcoming film

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly
css.php