Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From “Charge & Bail”

The trailer for the new Uyoyou Adia-directed “Charge & Bail” hasn’t arrived yet, but a new teaser gives us a taste of what to anticipate ahead of its cinema debut from October 15, 2021.

“Charge and Bail” boasts of an all-star cast such as Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul and Craze Clown and many more. The film tells the story of a rich young lawyer who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm during her year of national service. Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and life.

According to Inkblot Productions, it is a fun adventure about the clash between the haves and the have-nots, and having to deal with finding your place in an environment that is new to you.

Check out the men starring in the forthcoming film

