Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer



GreoH Studios has released the first trailer for the long-awaited film “Brotherhood.”

See the BTS photos and cast posters here.

In the crime-action thriller, Falz and Tobi Bakre star as twin brothers on opposite sides of the law.

At the start of the trailer, a SWAT vehicle is seen driving towards what appears to be an armed robbery mission, with Falz leading the team as a police officer and his brother Tobi as a criminal.

“Brotherhood” promises adrenaline-fuelled action sequences to like never seen before in Nollywood with an emotionally-grounded story exploring familiar themes like the bonds of family, betrayal, and love.

Directed by Ugandan director Loukman Ali (“The Girl in the Yellow Jumper”), the film also features a fine blend of Nollywood’s most talented new faces alongside industry veterans such as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Mercy Aigbe, Seyi Awolowo, Boma Akpore, Dorathy Bachor, Sam Dede, Diane Russet, Omawunmi,Jide Kene Achufusi, Toni Tones, Zubby Michael, Basketmouth, and OC Ukeje.

It’s scheduled to premiere in cinemas nationwide from September 23, 2022.

Watch the trailer below: