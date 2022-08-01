Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Hermes Is The New Head Of House

Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer

Efe Irele, Denrele Edun & Seyi Awolowo spotted at the "Hey, You!" Premiere

Things Fall Apart as seen in Episode 10 of "Papa Benji" Season 3

Nigeria's "A Place Called Forward" & "Earth Women" Among Official Selections for The NGO International Film Festival 2022

See Stan & Blessing Nze Loved Up at the Premiere of "Hey You!"

Meet the Latest #BBNaija Level Up Housemates, Deji & Modella

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Made a Statement in ÀDÌRE at the #BBNaija Level Up Sunday Live Show

#BNxBBNaija7: The First ‘Level Up’ Saturday Night Party Was One For The Books!

Watch Harmony & Favour in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

The Head of House challenge for the second week in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house took place a few minutes ago, and from the three finalists – Cyph, Dotun, and Hermes – Hermes emerged the winner.

Eloswag, Deji, and Modella were not eligible to participate in the Head of House challenge. Eloswag because he’s the incumbent HOH, and Deji and Modella because they’re new housemates.

Here’s how the game went:

