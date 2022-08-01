BNxBBNaija7: Hermes Is The New Head Of House

The Head of House challenge for the second week in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house took place a few minutes ago, and from the three finalists – Cyph, Dotun, and Hermes – Hermes emerged the winner.

Eloswag, Deji, and Modella were not eligible to participate in the Head of House challenge. Eloswag because he’s the incumbent HOH, and Deji and Modella because they’re new housemates.

Here’s how the game went:

Head of House challenge is about to begin. Time for Cyph and Doyin, and Eloswag and Phyna to reunite… briefly. 😊#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaLevelUp — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 1, 2022

Week 2 Head of House – Hermes!! Level 1, Level Up! Chichi is Tail of the House this week, and she’ll share her reward with Dotun (because he mishandled his microphone during the game).#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaLevelUp pic.twitter.com/U7wY4ZpF5X — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 1, 2022