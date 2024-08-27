A Workplace Love Story! Ofure and Deji Began as Colleagues at Work

Isn’t it amazing how a stranger at work can become your soulmate? Ofure and Deji were colleagues, and what started as a simple work relationship ended up being a classic rom-com.

They reconnected shortly after relocating to new cities and bonded over movies and light-hearted conversations. Soon, sparks began to fly, and here they are today, on a beautiful journey of bliss. As they gear up for their big day, we get to catch a glimpse of their sweet love with their pre-wedding shoot. They make such a perfect pair and we are totally rooting for them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ofure:

In 2018, I started working at Deloitte and Deji was one of the senior consultants in my department. I would say the first year I was there, we barely spoke. I always tell people we were not friends and I think he low-key didn’t like me. 🤣 Fast forward to 2019, I left Deloitte and we connected on Instagram. I moved to Canada a few months later and he would check in on me and ask how I was doing and settling in. One of the things we first bonded over was our love for the show, ‘The Men’s Club’. I remember our very first long conversation, I was laughing like a teenage girl on the bus on my way to get my nails done and that day, I realized we had so much in common. So we became friends by the end of 2019 and you know just people who knew each other but nothing more than that.

In October 2020 I had a dream about Deji. Yes, I know this sounds cliché but yes I did dream about him and it was an interesting dream because I woke up very emotional. I had not talked to him in a while, but I was just like “Ok maybe it’s just one of those things”. I started getting ready for the day and when I picked up my phone and checked Instagram his story was the first on my TL. At this point, I’m just like what is going on here. And because of the dream I was a bit apprehensive to say hello which I would normally have done. After a while, I talked myself out of it and said I was going to say hi and checked in on him since we were friends. Now, I know it was definitely God speaking to me. We got talking and a couple of minutes into our chat, he said “I really missed talking to you” and I was thinking the exact same thing.

He would never agree to this, but I asked him for his number first because I only had his Instagram and I wanted to continue talking with him. We chatted the whole day. I wanted to talk to him the next day, but then it was awkward because we’ve never talked that much and so I came up with the smart idea to ask him for a workout playlist because the day before we talked a lot about music and shared our favorite songs. I know that was slick move, but he did create a playlist and sent it to me so I guess that worked. We have never stopped talking since that day in October 2020 and now we get to spend the rest of our lives talking, sharing music and creating a beautiful life together.

How we met

By the groom, Deji:

I first met Ofure in 2018 when she joined Deloitte but interestingly enough, we barely had any meaningful interactions outside of work which was also seldom because we barely worked on any files together. Fast forward to 2019, I was in South Africa at the time and had heard from some other colleagues in back in Nigeria that she had resigned and was relocating to Canada. A couple of weeks after that, her IG profile popped up on my recommended page (the real truth is that I looked for her profile on IG…LOL) and I followed her. I guess some seeds of love had been sown unbeknownst to me. I DM’d her a few days later when she posted a picture from her going away party on her IG stories; you know just wishing her the very best in her new journey. From 2019 to 2020 we had the odd interaction here and there in the DMs, usually led by the occasional reply to each other’s IG stories.

Sometime in 2020, during the the pandemic, I posted an old photo of myself and a few other colleagues taken in the office. She replied to the story and we got chatting in the DMs as we occasionally did. But this time it was different…we chatted the whole day about nothing and everything, our shared love for Coldplay, how we’d been coping with living through the pandemic, other shared interests. My rizz was so strong that she asked for my number at the end of the day (but the truth is that I would have asked for hers to but she only beat me to it). I wanted to get to know her more!!! Suffice it to say that I haven’t stopped chatting with her since then. And from here on it’s till infinity and beyond.

Credits

Photography: @c3pictures_gallery

Black Dress: @samawoman

Blue dress: @taidigeum

Suit: @indochino

Agbada: @ggadesigns

Makeup: @beatbyabbie

Hair: @21st.dollhive

Videography: @videography.freak

Stylist: @whatsuptomiwa

Necklace: @sterlinglams

Fabric: @levy_fabrics

Studio: @ivannespaces

Planners: @bankysuevents @vee_eventnaffairs

