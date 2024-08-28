From a Dating App to Forever! Here’s How Mutmainah and Ibrahim Came to be

Mutmainah and Ibrahim’s love story can simply be described as fate! They came across each other’s profiles in the most unexpected circumstances.

As they got better acquainted, it became clear that destiny had led them to each other for a reason. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Their pre-wedding photos exude so much warmth and we can keep staring all day long. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Mutmainah:

It all started with a dating app… I usually delete the app from my phone very frequently but I never hide my profile when I do. You know, didn’t want any shots to be missed even when I’m not active on the app LOL. Today was one of those days I had the app deleted and I also had my filters STRICTLY to TEXAS. Well, Ibrahim had a layover in Texas from his flight and happened to get on the app at the airport and guess who he saw?!

I got on the app about 2 days after he swiped and the first thing I noticed was his connecting beard (if you know you know) so I swiped and it was a match. Lo and behold, we got talking and I discovered that he lived in New York!!! I said heh?? How in the world… As a traveller, I coincidentally had a week-long trip to New York coming up towards the end of the month. So we started counting down the days as we got to know each other through the phone & the rest was history…

By the groom, Ibrahim:

I was on a vacation trip from New York to California. On my way going to NYC, I had a layover in IAH. I was exhausted and feeling the fresh air in Houston, meanwhile strange feelings were all over me but I couldn’t describe what it was. But something felt special during my layover like Texas home of Naija. I saw my friend I was traveling with swiping, swiping, swiping, swiping and that reminded me to swipe. The angel I found was Muty Adeyemi and swiped it. No response for the period of my layover till when I landed with Network back on and I saw her swiping me back with a match. That was a nice goal that has been scored. She won my heart with her unique character that I named (ANIKE MI owon), from then onward up till now she’s going to be my Queen till death and hereafter Jannah.

Credits

Bride: @xoxomuty_

Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry

Designer: @_harofh_

Photography: @mamahstudios