Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Ashley and Beka found love one chilly night in Houston. Both had planned to stay in that day; however, a nudge from Cupid led them into each other’s arms.

They formed an instant connection, and it was evident that something special was unfolding. Now, his chance encounter has blossomed into their forever love story. Beka planned a romantic indoor proposal where he asked Ashley to marry him. Amid the breathtaking ambience of roses, lit candles, and the warmth of their love, they made a promise to spend the rest of their lives together. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ashley:

Even though neither of us had planned to go out, fate brought us together one chilly Houston night. Our connection was immediate and undeniable. A few days later, what was meant to be a simple dinner date turned into an enchanting evening of exploring the city, unwilling to part from each other’s side. From that magical night on, we have been inseparable.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @smokinnASHes

Photography: @shotbytony_

Decor: @happysvenuephotoboothdecor

Location: @Koyahouston

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,