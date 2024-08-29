Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Ofure and Deji Began as Colleagues at Work

Sweet Spot Weddings

Peju and Sola's Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Music Sweet Spot

Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

DoubleKay’s Love Story is Pure Couple Vibes – Just Look at These Photos | Life Before #BBNaija

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tjay’s Family Celebrates the Arrival of Twin Boys—#BNxBBNaija9

Living Style Sweet Spot

Beat the Heat in Style with Summer Chic Inspo from Mariam Musa's Maternity Slayage

Inspired Sweet Spot

Ethiopian-American Teen Heman Bekele Named TIME’s Kid of the Year for Skin Cancer Innovation

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

Beauty Movies & TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

Sweet Spot

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ashley and Beka found love one chilly night in Houston. Both had planned to stay in that day; however, a nudge from Cupid led them into each other’s arms.

They formed an instant connection, and it was evident that something special was unfolding. Now, his chance encounter has blossomed into their forever love story. Beka planned a romantic indoor proposal where he asked Ashley to marry him. Amid the breathtaking ambience of roses, lit candles, and the warmth of their love, they made a promise to spend the rest of their lives together. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ashley:

Even though neither of us had planned to go out, fate brought us together one chilly Houston night.  Our connection was immediate and undeniable. A few days later, what was meant to be a simple dinner date turned into an enchanting evening of exploring the city, unwilling to part from each other’s side. From that magical night on, we have been inseparable.

    

Credits

Bride-to-be@smokinnASHes
Photography: @shotbytony_
Decor: @happysvenuephotoboothdecor
Location@Koyahouston

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php