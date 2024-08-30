Debby and Korede’s Wedding in Calgary Was Absolutely Magical

Connect with us

Debby and Korede had their fairytale wedding in Calgary, and it was such a delight to witness. 😍

Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, and the stunning backdrop of their venue, their special day was truly magical. The lovebirds showed up looking stylish in their custom outfits and radiated pure love throughout their special day. From the fun moments with their squad to the heartwarming vow exchange and the lit wedding reception, their wedding was indeed one for the books.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @i_am_kayode

 

Related Topics:
