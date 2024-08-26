Connect with us

Weddings

Peju and Sola's Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It's The Perfect Time to Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Weddings

Segun Obe Found His Soulmate At Almost 50 - See How it All Began

Weddings

Love at First Sight! Ashley & Emmanuel's Journey Began in Uni

Weddings

It's Time to #MeetTheOgunlesis - Yewande and Posi's Journey Began in College

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

A Fairytale in London! Eniola and Ola's Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Weddings

A Burundian-Nigerian Love Story! Nadia & King Found Love at the University

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Primary School to the Aisle! Teni and Seyi Were Meant to Be

Weddings

Chigozie and Kismet's Wedding in Dallas Was Absolutely Magical!

Weddings

Peju and Sola’s Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Peju and Sola’s fairytale began with a kind gesture at a parallel parking spot. After their chance encounter, they went on their first date, and it wasn’t long before they fell head over heels in love.

These lovebirds are set for a lifetime of bliss as they tie the knot in a rich traditional wedding ceremony. From their glamorous looks to the vibrant display of culture, the lovebirds represented their Yoruba roots with such finesse. Their sweet love is evident in each of their wedding photos and we are so obsessed with the beautiful blend of love and culture.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their love story here:

                               

Sola coming through in style for his bride!

                                                

Let’s get the fun reception started!

                                 

Credits

Bride @inoujep
Groom @solaadedoyin
Bridal stylist @maisondesmariee
Asooke @wovenmarketafrica
Outfits @couturebytabik
Chantilly lace @morayoasoasiko
Custom hand fan @reyalola
Gele @thefabricroomng
Shoes @aminamuaddi
Purses @jimmychoo
Jewellery @maisondesmariee
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Groom’s outfit @hrhluxury
Asoebi @deroyalfabrics
Photography @c3pictures_gallery

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It
css.php