Peju and Sola’s Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Peju and Sola’s fairytale began with a kind gesture at a parallel parking spot. After their chance encounter, they went on their first date, and it wasn’t long before they fell head over heels in love.

These lovebirds are set for a lifetime of bliss as they tie the knot in a rich traditional wedding ceremony. From their glamorous looks to the vibrant display of culture, the lovebirds represented their Yoruba roots with such finesse. Their sweet love is evident in each of their wedding photos and we are so obsessed with the beautiful blend of love and culture.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their love story here:

Sola coming through in style for his bride!

Let’s get the fun reception started!

Credits

Bride @inoujep

Groom @solaadedoyin

Bridal stylist @maisondesmariee

Asooke @wovenmarketafrica

Outfits @couturebytabik

Chantilly lace @morayoasoasiko

Custom hand fan @reyalola

Gele @thefabricroomng

Shoes @aminamuaddi

Purses @jimmychoo

Jewellery @maisondesmariee

Makeup @ariyike_mua

Gele @dbellezza_gele

Groom’s outfit @hrhluxury

Asoebi @deroyalfabrics

Photography @c3pictures_gallery