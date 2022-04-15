Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu Shares First Look At On-Screen Brothers Falz & Tobi Bakre In "Brotherhood"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dr SID is making his Directorial Debut with "The Order of Things" | Watch the Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Debby Felix, Nonso Bassey & Okey Jude discuss Cohabitation & Celibacy on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

#KumamaChallenge: Check Out These Throwback Videos of Some of Your Faves

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Kate Henshaw's "Blood Sisters" Look

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa weighs in on the Chris Rock & Will Smith saga in this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's latest African series "Savage Beauty"

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” S7 Recap: Abigail exits the competition as David Operah, Zadok & Progress make it to top 8

BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let Swanky Jerry Show You How to Make Heads Turn with Fashion

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa joins Ikechukwu on the latest episode of “Drinks with Killz”

Movies & TV

Jade Osiberu Shares First Look At On-Screen Brothers Falz & Tobi Bakre In “Brotherhood”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Jade Osiberu has released a first look at the crime-action thriller “Brotherhood“, about twin brothers, Akin and Wale (played by Falz and Tobi Bakre) on opposite sides of the law.

The film, which marks GreoH Studios’ first film off its 2022 slate, and in collaboration with Ugandan director Loukman Ali, is now being filmed in Lagos, Nigeria.

Basketmouth, OC Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Omawunmi, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy Aigbe, Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo, and Boma Akpofure all appear in “Brotherhood.”

“When you have an idea for a film and you’re building out a world/characters, you don’t exactly know how the actors will choose to play those characters or how the director may choose to create the world on screen. Yesterday was an amazing day on set watching all these inspiring artists just display the breadth of their talents and craft. I really can’t wait for you guys to see what we’re cooking up. And you won’t have to wait long – July 8th! Save the date,” the film producer wrote sharing the first photos on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Greoh Studios (@greohstudios)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music
css.php