Dr SID is making his Directorial Debut with “The Order of Things” | Watch the Teaser

The first teaser for Dr SID‘s directorial debut, “The Order of Things,” which stars Obi Maduegbuna, Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, and a few others, has been released by FilmOne.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Dr SID wrote, “7 years ago I attended the @newyorkfilmacademy to learn how to be a filmmaker. In 2022 I’m making my directorial debut, Glory to God. Please enjoy the #Firstlook of The Order of Things Movie. #TooTMovie.”

The movie also stars Dorathy Bachor, Di’ja, Toyin Lawani, Maria Chike, Seyi Awolowo, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lillian Afegbai, and it follows an introverted video game developer who sets out on a wild and challenging search for a wife with the help of his younger brother.

The official synopsis reads: “When a mother stands on her ideology of ‘the order of things’, Tunde cannot get married because his older brother Demi (who has given up on love) must marry first. This then leads to a wild and challenging search for a wife for Demi.”

The romcom, produced by Mimi Bartels, Esse Akwakwa, and Edith Nwekenta, will premiere in cinemas in June 2022.

Watch the teaser below: