The Most Dangerous Heist is about to go Down in Darasen Richards’ “Soft Work” Starring Alex Ekubo, Shaffy Bello & Mofe Duncan | Watch the Trailer

Movie director Darasen Richards has put together some of our favorite Nollywood actors for what’s the most dangerous heist in Nigeria commercial’s capital, Lagos.

“Soft Work” is centered on a heist targeted at Chief Ademuyiwa, an accomplished businessman with over eighteen companies, whose success is attributed to a code. One of his business rivals wants the code, so he orchestrates a plan involving a group of unwilling conmen to steal it at a coronation ceremony of the chief.

The movie stars Frank Donga, Akin Lewis, Shaffy Bello, Sanni Mu’azu, IK Ogbonna, Mofe Duncan, and Alexx Ekubo, who plays the lead Dare Olusegun, an attractive conman who’s “every woman’s prince charming.”

Watch the trailer below: