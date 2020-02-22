Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Dangerous Heist is about to go Down in Darasen Richards' "Soft Work" Starring Alex Ekubo, Shaffy Bello & Mofe Duncan | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye’s “The Mirror Boy”

Movies & TV Scoop

A "Friends" Reunion is Coming! | Get the Details

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Celebration Time for Mo Abudu as she Becomes a Grandmum

Movies & TV Scoop

"Parasite" is Being Made into a TV Series! | Here's What We Know

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

Movies & TV News

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret - Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai's "Double Strings" 

Movies & TV Scoop

Arese Ugwu's Smart Money Women are Ready to Come Alive

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss Bolanle Olukanni's Fun Chat with Daniel Kaluuya & Melina Matsoukas on Ndani TV's "The Juice"

Movies & TV

The Most Dangerous Heist is about to go Down in Darasen Richards’ “Soft Work” Starring Alex Ekubo, Shaffy Bello & Mofe Duncan | Watch the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Movie director Darasen Richards has put together some of our favorite Nollywood actors for what’s the most dangerous heist in Nigeria commercial’s capital, Lagos.

Soft Work” is centered on a heist targeted at Chief Ademuyiwa, an accomplished businessman with over eighteen companies, whose success is attributed to a code. One of his business rivals wants the code, so he orchestrates a plan involving a group of unwilling conmen to steal it at a coronation ceremony of the chief.

The movie stars Frank Donga, Akin Lewis, Shaffy Bello, Sanni Mu’azu, IK Ogbonna, Mofe Duncan, and Alexx Ekubo, who plays the lead Dare Olusegun, an attractive conman who’s “every woman’s prince charming.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php