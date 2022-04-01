Sound Sultan’s 9th Studio Project Is On the Way

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sound Sultan‘s 9th studio offering will be released soon, according to Now Muzik and Naija Ninja.

The project, dubbed “Reality Cheque,” is a creative collaboration with award-winning producer ID Cabasa and was nearing completion before Sultan’s sad demise.

Heralded by the lead single “Friends“, the EP is the first in a series of projects to be executed by Now Muzik in collaboration with Naija Ninja and the Sound Sultan Foundation for the Sound Sultan estate.

The EP will contain six tracks and is to be released in early July under the Naija Ninja imprint. The track and featured artist list will be released in May. All tracks were produced by ID Cabasa. Most of the album had been recorded by the time Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, so it was already done.

Meanwhile, Now Muzik confirms it has been granted the Right of Attorney by the Fasasi family to manage the assets and legacy of the multi-faceted entertainment icon fondly referred to as the “8th Wonda.” Preparatory work has commenced in key areas of Sound Sultan’s interest, including music, theatre, television, film, fashion, basketball, and live events. A Sound Sultan Prize for Social Impact is also being instituted.

Now Mizuk Founder/CEO, Efe Omorogbe states, “The confidence reposed in Now Muzik to handle the business and legacy of this exceptional entertainer and Nigerian by the estate is a compliment of the highest order and we are determined to deliver on their expectations. Success in the venture has far-reaching ramifications for the Sound Sultan estate and those of many departed legends whose legacies have not been effectively monetized thus far.”

Baba Dee adds: “Sultan’s legacy continues and we appreciate the opportunity to further the work he did while he was here with us; not just in making the fans happy, but also in impacting positively on young Nigerians and the creative community, from music to film and sports.”

“In a bid to ensure that Sound Sultan’s assets are effectively managed, promoted and exploited to the benefit of his family, fans and other stakeholders, we are excited to partner with Now Muzik to represent the Sultan brand. We have confidence in their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to working with Naija Ninja toward achieving our set targets.”

