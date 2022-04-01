New EP: Young Jonn – Love Is Not Enough (L.I.N.E.)

Producer, singer, and songwriter, Young Jonn has released a 5-track project named “Love Is Not Enough (L.I.N.E.).”

The album includes songs like “32,” which depicts the pure joy of finding new love, as well as his most recent single “Dada” and “Next To You,” which features American R&B artist VEDO. In the fourth track, “Just Friends,” Young Jonn says it’s better they stay friends, and in “Normally,” he sings about his lost love.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream and listen here.