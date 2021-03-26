Connect with us

Music

New Video: Gyakie feat. Omah Lay - Forever (Remix)

Music

New Video: Vector & M.I. Abaga feat. Pheelz - Crown of Clay

Music

New Music + Video: Enisa feat. Davido - Love Cycle (Remix)

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!

Music

New Video: Ric Hassani - Everything

Music

Listen to Tim Godfrey's New Album "Already Won" Right Here!

Music

New Music + Video: Peruzzi feat. Davido - Somebody Baby

Music

New Video: Burna Boy - 23

Music Sweet Spot

Annie Idibia celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary: "I Always Knew It Was You"

Features Music

Mary Akpa on Her Roots and Music | by Dika Ofoma

Music

New Video: Gyakie feat. Omah Lay – Forever (Remix)

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie has dropped the visual to her latest release “Forever (Remix)” featuring Afrobeats star, Omah Lay

The sultry-looking video which was directed by Dammy Twitch comes after an official deal with Sony Music which includes South and East Africa and also the UK via RCA.

Gyakie’s “Forever (Remix)” was released only a week ago and has so far been met with positive reviews and commercial acclaim, peaking at #1 in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php