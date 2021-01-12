Connect with us

All the Reasons We're Looking Forward to Charles Okpaleke's Forthcoming Film "Shina Rambo"

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

So Major! Naomi Campbell is Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in "Creepy Lives Here"

Watch Four New Episodes of "Diary of an African Woman" starring Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe

True Love Wins! Watch the Official Trailer for Neville Sajere's "Fine Wine" starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Zainab Balogun & Ego Nwosu

They say true love never dies, Femi Iyanu's short film "Heartbreakr" tells the full story

Filmmaker and businessman, Charles Okpaleke has announced that he’ll be making a film based on the story of “a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin” Shina Rambo. He acquired the Intellectual Property rights to the story which will also be titled “Shina Rambo” after spending three hours listening to Shina.

The producer shared a photo with writings and captioned it:

I’m in this industry to tell our Nigerian stories (and we have a lot of them). I’m not perfect but I strive to be, and as a new film maker don’t expect instant perfection. But expect one thing “I’m here to stay” and I’ll get better at it.

This is just the beginning guys! We are fearless! We move!! @playnetworkstudios

Movie Title: Shina Rambo

Now, here’s why we’re looking forward to “Shina Rambo”:

It’s Charles Okpaleke

Since the exceptional remake of Nollywood classic “Living in Bondage,” the filmmaker has won the hearts of Nollywood fans. He won even more hearts after remaking more Nollywood classics like “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“, “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” and “Glamour Girls” which is currently being produced. With the all-round beautiful execution of these films, it’s no wonder why we’re looking forward to anything Play Network is cooking.

It’s an Intriguing Story

Shina Rambo who is from Ogun state is well known for his story as a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin whose name sent shivers down the spines of people in the SouthWest of Nigeria, places like Benin Republic and neighbourhood, in the 1990s. He was converted by an evangelist and became a pastor after serving jail-time for his crimes.

It Promises to be action-packed

Yes, if Charles says it’s going to be action-packed, then we expect just that. We are definitely looking forward to the first teaser and knowing the cast and crew that will bring this magic to life. We’re rooting for you, Charles.

Photo Credit: @charlesofplay

