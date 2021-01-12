So Major! Naomi Campbell is Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador

Connect with us

Naomi Campbell is Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

All the Reasons We're Looking Forward to Charles Okpaleke's Forthcoming Film "Shina Rambo"

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in "Creepy Lives Here"

Watch Four New Episodes of "Diary of an African Woman" starring Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe

True Love Wins! Watch the Official Trailer for Neville Sajere's "Fine Wine" starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Zainab Balogun & Ego Nwosu

They say true love never dies, Femi Iyanu's short film "Heartbreakr" tells the full story

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for British model Naomi Campbell who has been made Magical Kenya international tourism ambassador to help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

The model who visited Africa some weeks ago has been in Kenya since the Christmas and New Year holidays. Her visit serves as a significant boost to the tourism sector, which has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agreement was made over the weekend during Naomi’s meeting with the cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife Najib Balala who said in a statement issued in Nairobi, “We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand.”

According to The Star, Naomi lauded the Kenyan government during the meeting for the development of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to international standards saying, “I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course accredited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience.”

Kenyan TikTok star Elsa Majimbo also shared the news on Twitter saying, “Congratulations to my big sister @NaomiCampbell for being Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador. You’re gonna kill it”

