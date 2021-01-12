“I need a me time” – Alex Asogwa is taking a Break from Social Media

The New Year started off at different paces for us and a lot of people, including our faves are taking time out to recuperate and set their mind in the right state for the year.

Former BBNaija reality star Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual announced on Monday that she will be going off social media for a few days to take some much-needed me-time.

The TV personality who seems to be handling a lot at the moment revealed that she “lost 3 people already this January, had a terrible accident yesterday cos one drunk guy destroyed the driver’s side of my car while I was driving and he ran away. I don’t think I’m handling all of this so well so I need a me-time.”

She further added that she has “deleted Instagram and Twitter from my phone for a while cos mehn, my peace. A few days to bubble back up is very much needed. Might breeze in and out of here but…”

Photo Credit: @alexunusual