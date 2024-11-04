“Your Economic Power is Your Vex Money For Life” | Alex Unusual on #HerMoneyHerPower

Filmmaker and product experience specialist, Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, was in her home one day when a woman randomly knocked on her door to give her financial advice that would later change her life.

In this episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, Alex talks about shares her inspiring journey to financial independence and being a product of women coming together to ensure she does well. Reflecting on a challenging period, Alex recalls how her friend’s support helped her navigate feelings of confusion and uncertainty.

Behind every successful woman is a bunch of other women standing firmly behind her, supporting her goals, lending a helping hand to uphold her dreams. This is what has helped Alex on her path to financial freedom. This sisterhood of strong women, including her mother and mentors, has been crucial in guiding her toward economic empowerment.

She says that having a community of women who believe in her has helped boost her economic power, and she cannot wait to pay this forward in her little way.

Watch the full interview below.