Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

Events

FirstBank announces Ajayi Tajudeen as Winner of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Open Golf Championship

Events Promotions

Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

Events

Here's how Project SafeUp is championing Health Safety in Nigeria

Events

Your Child can win up to 1.5 Million Naira in the Lafarge Africa National Essay Competition

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

Events

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The 2020-21 award season kicked off with the 30th Gotham Awards which took place virtually on Tuesday, 12th of January.

During the ceremony, 11 awards were presented to the best film, television series and performances of the past year. For the first time in the 30-year history of the award, all the films nominated in the Best Feature category were directed by women. Some of the feature films which received multiple nominations included “First Cow,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Nomadland,” and “Saint Frances.” The Best Documentary and Best Screenplay categories had two winners.

As part of the ceremony, the 30th Gotham Awards awarded five Tribute honours including the late Chadwick Boseman (Actor Tribute, Posthumous), Viola Davis (Actress Tribute), Steve McQueen (Director Tribute), Ryan Murphy (Industry Tribute), and the inaugural Ensemble Tribute to the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

On receiving Chadwick’s award, his wife Simone Boseman said, “It is my honour to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best Feature
“The Assistant”
“First Cow”
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
“Nomadland” (WINNER)
“Relic”

Best Documentary
“76 Days”
“City Hall”
“Our Time Machine”
“A Thousand Cuts” (WINNER) – TIE
“Time” (WINNER) – TIE

Best International Feature
“Bacurau”
“Beanpole”
“Cuties (Mignonnes)”
“Identifying Features” (WINNER)
“Martin Eden”
“Wolfwalkers”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, “Swallow”
Rhada Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of Night” (WINNER)
Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”
Alex Thompson, “Saint Frances”

Best Screenplay
“Bad Education,” Mike Makowsky
“First Cow,” Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt
“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” Radha Blank (WINNER) – TIE
“Fourteen,” Dan Sallitt (WINNER) – TIE
“The Vast of Night,” James Montague and Craig Sanger

Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (WINNER)
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Jude Law, “The Nest”
John Magaro, “First Cow”
Jesse Plemons, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Best Actress
Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth” (WINNER)
Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Carrie Coon, “The Nest”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Breakthrough Actor
Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
Jasmine Batchelor, “The Surrogate”
Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances”
Orion Lee, “First Cow”
Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami” (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form (Over 40 Minutes)
“The Great”
“Immigration Nation”
“P-Valley”
“Unorthodox”
“Watchmen” (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)
“Betty”
“Dave”
“I May Destroy You” (WINNER)
“Taste the Nation”
“Work in Progress”

Audience Award: “Nomadland”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php