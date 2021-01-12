Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

The 2020-21 award season kicked off with the 30th Gotham Awards which took place virtually on Tuesday, 12th of January.

During the ceremony, 11 awards were presented to the best film, television series and performances of the past year. For the first time in the 30-year history of the award, all the films nominated in the Best Feature category were directed by women. Some of the feature films which received multiple nominations included “First Cow,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Nomadland,” and “Saint Frances.” The Best Documentary and Best Screenplay categories had two winners.

As part of the ceremony, the 30th Gotham Awards awarded five Tribute honours including the late Chadwick Boseman (Actor Tribute, Posthumous), Viola Davis (Actress Tribute), Steve McQueen (Director Tribute), Ryan Murphy (Industry Tribute), and the inaugural Ensemble Tribute to the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

On receiving Chadwick’s award, his wife Simone Boseman said, “It is my honour to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

See the full list of winners below:

Best Feature

“The Assistant”

“First Cow”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland” (WINNER)

“Relic”

Best Documentary

“76 Days”

“City Hall”

“Our Time Machine”

“A Thousand Cuts” (WINNER) – TIE

“Time” (WINNER) – TIE

Best International Feature

“Bacurau”

“Beanpole”

“Cuties (Mignonnes)”

“Identifying Features” (WINNER)

“Martin Eden”

“Wolfwalkers”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, “Swallow”

Rhada Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of Night” (WINNER)

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Alex Thompson, “Saint Frances”

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education,” Mike Makowsky

“First Cow,” Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt

“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” Radha Blank (WINNER) – TIE

“Fourteen,” Dan Sallitt (WINNER) – TIE

“The Vast of Night,” James Montague and Craig Sanger

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (WINNER)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Jude Law, “The Nest”

John Magaro, “First Cow”

Jesse Plemons, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth” (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Carrie Coon, “The Nest”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Breakthrough Actor

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Jasmine Batchelor, “The Surrogate”

Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances”

Orion Lee, “First Cow”

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami” (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form (Over 40 Minutes)

“The Great”

“Immigration Nation”

“P-Valley”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen” (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)

“Betty”

“Dave”

“I May Destroy You” (WINNER)

“Taste the Nation”

“Work in Progress”

Audience Award: “Nomadland”