So Much Drama in Wap TV’s Forthcoming Series “The Village Headmaster” | Watch the Trailer Right Here

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Get set to be thrilled like never before. Wap TV is back with the thrilling drama series “The Village Headmaster“.

Experience the real-life lessons, the disputes, desires, laughter and all the drama that goes on in Oja village.

The series stars Chris Iheuwa, Monica Friday, Eric Obinna, Adekunle Salawu, Kate Adepegba, Lara Akinsola, Deborah Anugwa, Ibudun Allison, Melville Obriango, Jide Alabi, Yemi Remi, Mr Latin, and other talented actors.

“The Village Headmaster” would start airing on TV screens across Nigeria, and several parts of Africa, in April 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

