Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

BN TV

The Money Africa Story - Oluwatosin Olaseinde tells it all on this Episode of "Founders Connect"

BN TV

Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

BN TV

Zainab Balogun is Letting Us in on Her COVID-19 Experience & How She Survived

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda discusses Sports Development in Nigeria on Episode 10 of "Public Eye"

BN TV

Zendaya Goes Undercover to Respond to Comments on the Internet

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in "Creepy Lives Here"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Four New Episodes of "Diary of an African Woman" starring Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe

BN TV

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to “Òlòtūré”

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Òlòtūré” the movie, has caused a bevvy of controversy. Set in Lagos, “Òlòtūré” is the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking.

In a new video posted on her personal Instagram page, Mo Abudu is addressing allegations of copyright infringement made by investigative journalist, Tobore Ovuorie against EbonyLife Films in relation to “Òlòtūré”. According to the CEO of EbonyLife Films, Tobore wrote the article, “Inside Nigeria Ruthless Human Trafficking Mafia” which was published on August 2014, by Premium Times.

Premium Times disclosed that Tobore can not lay claim to the copyright over the investigative report which belongs to them. According to the Premium Times editor-in-chief, Mr Mojeed, only the media company and it’s a partner of that project, Zam Chronicles, can lay claim to the copyright for the report based on Nigeria’s copyright law.

“We sought and obtained the right from Premium Times, the owners of the story, as such, we fulfilled our legal obligation and do that take kindly to suggestion stating otherwise. There are several instances where we have acquired the rights to other stories and plays, such as “Green Hunter“, “Death and the King’s Horseman” and “Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives“. This is how our industry works, we dare not make a film without acquiring the rights”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php