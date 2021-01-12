Zainab Balogun is Letting Us in on Her COVID-19 Experience & How She Survived

Connect with us

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, and on this episode, she shares her experience with the novel coronavirus.

Writing a brief description, she says:

The end of 2020 was intense for me with so much happening offline but I thought to share one of the many updates coming with you all. Covid-19 is REAL with cases rising daily, do continue to mask up and stay safe! This is my story. Please watch, subscribe and hit the notification bell, so you don’t miss a thing.

Welcome to #TheLifeWithZee; a growth-lifestyle space for all things mind, money, hustle and personal development. Join the tribe and get THE LIFE you want.
We share the RECIPE, you make the SAUCE!

Watch the video below:

