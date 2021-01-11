Funmi Iyanda discusses Sport Development in Nigeria on Episode 10 of “Public Eye”

Between the 1960s and the 90s, Nigeria was a formidable presence in the international sports scene. However, sports have been in decline since the 2000s. Today, sports development in the country has been severely neglected.

In this episode of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda sits with a veteran journalist and Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Akin Dare, and athletes, Falilat Ogunkoya and Enefiok Udo Obong to discuss the future of sports in Nigeria.

Watch the new episode below: