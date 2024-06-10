Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Elsa Majimbo Makes Her Acting Debut in Short Film "Bitter Leaf"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

BN TV Movies & TV

Pat Attah Opens Up About Trading Celebrity Life for Peace in Germany with Teju Babyface

Movies & TV Style

See How The Stars Lit Up The Black Carpet for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

BN TV Movies & TV

Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series "Bottomline" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood

Priye Diri Selected for the 2024 Film Independent Global Media Makers LA Residency

BN TV Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back the Cast of "Sister Acts 2" to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Movies & TV

Elsa Majimbo Makes Her Acting Debut in Short Film “Bitter Leaf”

Avatar photo

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Kenya superstar and comedian Elsa Majimbo is making her acting debut in a short film “Bitter Leaf” directed by Omar S. Kamara. The film premiered today at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

“Bitter Leaf” explores the struggles of a rising Twitch streamer in a near-future setting. The streamer grapples with balancing ambition with the unexpected consequences of online success. Written and directed by Omar, the film also features actors Laura Kairuiki, Kathleen Kenny, and Farah Jaffery.

Elsa Majimbo rose to fame in early 2020 with her hilarious home-based comedy videos during the COVID-19 quarantine. Her signature style was her satirical monologues delivered while snacking on chips, lounging on a pillow, and sporting tiny 90s sunglasses. This unique approach quickly captured attention online.

By February 2021, her talent landed her a partnership with the luxury brand Valentino. By year’s end, she had added endorsements from both Fenty and MAC to her growing list of accomplishments.

See some stills from the film below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omar S. Kamara (@oskamara)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Is 2024 Seeing More Female Artists At The Forefront of the Nigerian Music Scene?

Sharon Enemuoh: The Many Ways Autoimmune Diseases Affect The Eyes

Let’s Talk Money & Investment with Solape Akinpelu in This Week’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: Understanding Government Allocation in Lagos State Real Estate

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Saving Our Children Through Smarter Food Choices 
css.php