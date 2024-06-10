Elsa Majimbo Makes Her Acting Debut in Short Film “Bitter Leaf”

Kenya superstar and comedian Elsa Majimbo is making her acting debut in a short film “Bitter Leaf” directed by Omar S. Kamara. The film premiered today at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

“Bitter Leaf” explores the struggles of a rising Twitch streamer in a near-future setting. The streamer grapples with balancing ambition with the unexpected consequences of online success. Written and directed by Omar, the film also features actors Laura Kairuiki, Kathleen Kenny, and Farah Jaffery.

Elsa Majimbo rose to fame in early 2020 with her hilarious home-based comedy videos during the COVID-19 quarantine. Her signature style was her satirical monologues delivered while snacking on chips, lounging on a pillow, and sporting tiny 90s sunglasses. This unique approach quickly captured attention online.