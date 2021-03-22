“Forever” (remix) feat. Omah Lay | All the Questions Gyakie Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

In February 2019, fast-rising Ghanian singer, Gyakie released her first single, “Love Is Pretty,” followed by “Never Like This” in March. Gyakie’s single and video for “Forever” charted not only in Ghana but also in Nigeria and Kenya, with the release of “Seed“. The song also charted on Shazam’s Top 200 and Billboard’s Top Triller Global.

Over the weekend, BellaNaija had a chat with the star about the newly remixed track for “Forever” featuring Omah Lay.

Here are all the questions she answered during our Twitter chat.

***

How is your experience in Nigeria, being that this is your first time visiting?

Nigeria has been very very welcoming and I’d say I’ve had a good time so far. I’ll want to do it all over again

Do you have a favourite thing about Nigeria already?

Yes, I do!!! The Energy and vibe is good aside the roads in Abuja.

Why Omah Lay for the remix of “Forever”?

When I first thought about the remix, he just popped up and that was because of the nature of his voice and he’s new. It’s just a perfect fit.

What was your reaction when you first heard his verse in the remix?

I was so happy!!! I mean I listen to his songs and for this guy to send the verse back in a couple of hours, that’s something I was never expecting.

How did you feel about the reception for the original song across the continent?

I felt good and proud about myself and my team.

Are we getting a music video soon?

Yesssss! Sooner than you think. It’s coming

You’re the daughter of music legend Nana Acheampong, one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers, does that make you feel any pressure?

Not at all! My Dad is the Legendary Nana Acheampong and I believe he has created a mark in music and done a great job. I feel like I’m on a new road which eventually, god willing, will be a legendary one

Are there other Nigerian artists you’d love to work with?

Yes definitely. Asa is someone that I’d want to be in a studio with making music and all the great talents out there

Which Nigerian song are you feeling at the moment?

Champion by Fireboy DML. If I have to choose two, then I’ll add “Blessed” by Wizkid.

Have you tasted Naija Jollof? If yes, describe it in 3 words!

I was hungry when I had it so I can’t really say much. But I’ll say it’s nice but doesn’t exceed the Ghana Jollof. I couldn’t use three words.