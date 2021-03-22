Here’s How to Apply for the Next Cohort at EbonyLife Creative Academy | P.S: It’s FREE

EbonyLife Studios recently launched the EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) which provides free short courses and programs in eight fields of study for professionals and newcomers in the filmmaking industry.

The eight short courses available at ELCA are:

Art Direction:

This course is about production design principles. Production designers are typically responsible for set design, managing the art department, props, camera angles, and costumes, as well as researching sets and locations.

Sound Recording:

You can make or break a production. The student will learn how to perfect the science behind sound design, sound recording, sound effects and atmospheric tracks, on-location and in a post-production studio.

Post-Production:

This is where the editors bring the show or movie together to deliver on the directors’ vision, through visual effects and compositing, colour and finishing and how to select the right editing software.

Screenwriting:

As an ELCA student, you will have the opportunity to master your skills by immersing yourself in exemplary scripts from around the world, dissecting structures, story streams, character development, and the magic that made them resonate with audiences, so that you can leave this course to understand what works, what doesn’t, and why.

Acting for Screen:

You’ll learn how to read a script and master character emotions, as well as how to handle casting auditions and use voice techniques to portray characters. You’ll learn in a state-of-the-art lecture halls and hands-on studio workshops. You’ll even get a taste of working on a real set.

Cinematography, lighting and camera work:

ELCA students will learn how to perfect the technical and creative craft of cinematography with a deeper understanding of composition, how to choose a camera, style and lens that best serves the story, as well as how to work with digital formats and the latest in new technology.

Producer:

A producer brings the entire production together through scheduling, planning, budgeting and ensuring that the directors’ creative vision is achieved. Students will learn how to produce for success.

The Directors Toolkit:

Being a film director is prestigious because the director is the creative force behind a production, controlling a film’s artistic and dramatic aspects. On this course, The Directors Toolkit, students will be guided on how to bring a script to life, the equipment involved on set and in post-production.

For its first intake, the academy received over 1000 applications from which 120 students were selected to commence lectures from 8th March to 28th May 2021.

If you’re looking to harness your filmmaking skills, visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com/apply-now to find out more on how to register for intake 2 which is set to begin on the 7th of June and end on the 27th of August. Intake 3 will commence from 6th September to 26th November, 2021.