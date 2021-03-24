Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning 'American Idol' Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

BN TV

Things have Gotten Intense! Catch the Season Finale of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

Reki & Mudi Get Played in Episode 4 of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

BN TV

You Have to See Parts 1 & 2 of Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary “Dancing With the Devil”

BN TV

Valerie Ike is all about Her Purge Year in this New Vlog

BN TV

Trikytee shares His Views on "Why Celebrity Relationships have Issues"

BN TV

"It's Rude to Invade People's Privacy" - Lilian Afegbai has a Message for 'Entitled People'

BN TV

This Video of Toolz Giving her Kids Home Music Lessons is so Hilarious 🤣

BN TV

Joeboy Renders Serenading Live Performance of his hit Single "Focus"

BN TV

Get to Know the Shady Bunch in this "Shade Corner" Season 4 Reunion Special

BN TV

Meet Funke Lagoke, the Stunning ‘American Idol’ Contestant and Miss Nigeria USA 2019

Published

2 days ago

 on

Huge congratulations to Funke Lagoke who will be going through to the showstopper round of the “American Idol” season 19.

Before the good news came, one of the scariest moments to ever occur on ‘American Idol’ was televised on the show. Funke was seen fainting and collapsing just as the results of her duet performance with Ronda Felton were about to be revealed. The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting the question, Who Is Funke Lagoke? Is she feeling any better now? What is her next step?

Get to know more about her (HERE).

Funke Lagoke and Ronda Felton, known as ‘Melanated Queens,’ performed “Tell Him” by Barbara Streisand and Celine Dion. Even with all of the ups and downs that Funke and Ronda had experienced together before their duet performance, nothing could have prepared them for what they were about to experience…immediately after it.

Lionel Richie, who was one of the judges, was about to finish his criticism when she collapsed, and medical personnel rushed onto the stage to treat her. Funke was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher after being escorted out of the venue. Later, the audience was given an update, stating that Funke had been treated for dehydration and was fine. She will also be returning for the show-stopper rounds, indicating that both Ronda and she had progressed to the next level, according to the update.

#IamMoreThanMyFall,” Funke said on Instagram.

Funke was the winner of the Miss Nigeria USA pageant in 2019. She competed against 15 beauty queens and choose to use the platform to promote performance arts in schools. “I have found my purpose in teaching by giving back and being a positive influence and an advocate for our future leaders of tomorrow,” she shared. “Through all of my experiences, life challenges, victories and failures; I had to get back up again and see it through.

Watch their performance below:

Also, check out the stunning photos of Funke:

Photo Credit: Thomas Kirk

 

Photo Credit: Thomas Kirk

 

Photo Credit: Tayo Kuku

 

Photo Credit: Ornelle Chimi

We’re rooting for her!

Photo Credit@thomaskirk_ |@tayojr | @ornelle.cfunkelagoke

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php