₦90 Million Worth of Prizes – That’s What the Next #BBNaija Winner Will Receive | Get the Scoop

Published

2 days ago

 on

As the sixth season of Big Brother Naija approaches, we know you can’t wait to learn everything there is to know about the new housemates, the theme for this year, and what the winner will get.

We’ve got great news: The show’s organizers announced that early auditions will take place from March 24 to March 31, 2021. The auditions will only be available to DSTV and GOTV subscribers. “We’re giving EARLY ACCESS to this year’s #BBNaija auditions. All you have to do is stay connected and renew your @dstvnigeria and @gotvng subscriptions to be qualified for this “, according to the announcement.

They also announced that the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with N90 million worth of prizes.

We’re looking forward to seeing what comes next. How excited are you?

If you choose to participate in the first audition process, here’s what you should know:

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

